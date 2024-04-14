A Zimbabwean man,Tinos Chimedze (35), has been sentenced to three life terms for raping three minors in the Modimolle area, south of Polokwane, South Africa.

According to a media statement from the South African Police Services (Saps), Chimedze who lived in an informal settlement sent his victims to seek food aid after abusing them.

“On Wednesday, the Modimolle Regional Court handed down a hefty, three life imprisonment sentence to a 35-year-old accused, who raped three minor girls in 2022,” Saps said in the statement.

“The court heard that on May 31, 2022, the accused Tinos Chimedze (35), who is originally from Zimbabwe, raped the three victims aged between 10 and 11 years and thereafter sent them to a local victim empowerment facility to request for food, at Modimolle Extension 13 Jasper informal settlement.”

The founder of the victim empowerment facility who was present, became suspicious when Chimedze left the victims and she interviewed them.

The young girls opened up to her and informed her about the rape incidents.

“The police were immediately notified, and visited the crime scene. The cases of rape were opened. The suspect was positively linked with three cases of rape and arrested,” Saps said in the statement signed its spokesman for Limpopo Province Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

newsday