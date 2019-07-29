CHAN Results: Zimbabwe Warriors vs Mauritius… 4-0 Final Scores

Zimbabwe 4 Mauritius 0 CAF Chan Football Result(Never Tigere ( 19′, 64′) Leeroy Mavunga( 44′, 87′)

Zimbabwe based Warriors thrashed Mauritius 4-0 in the first leg of the CHAN first round qualifier played in the tiny Indian Ocean country this morning.

The team is under the guidance of interim coach Rahman Gumbo following the resignation of Sunday Chidzambwa on Wednesday.

Gumbo and his assistant Lloyd Mutasa yesterday picked an 18-member squad to face Club M at the New George V Stadium in Curepipe.

The travelling squad included mostly Warriors fringe players and experienced hands like Ariel Sibanda, Partson Jaure, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Marlvin Gaki, Richard Hachiro, Prince Dube and Leeroy Mavhunga.

They also took on board the current Premiership top scorer Clive Augusto of Chicken Inn, Dynamos’ new signing Evans Katema and CAPS United’s winger Phineas Bhamusi.

The return leg will be at Barbourfields next week.

The winner will face either South Africa or Lesotho.