Zimbabwe Warriors to play Somalia ..FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Africa Draw

The Warriors will face Somalia in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers following a draw held in Egypt on Monday.

The games will played between 2 to 10 September.

The 14 winners in the 1st round will join 26 top-ranked nations, in the second round where they will be drawn into ten groups.

Will the Warriors travel to Somalia? Somalia national football team nicknamed Ocean Stars played their previous Afcon qualifier matches in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Draw:

Somalia vs Zimbabwe

Ethiopia vs Lesotho

Eritrea vs Namibia

Burundi vs Tanzania

Djibouti vs Eswatini

Botswana vs Malawi

Gambia vs Angola

Liberia vs Sierra Leone

Mauritius vs Mozambique

Sao Tome e Principe vs Guinea-Bissau

South Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea

Comoros Islands vs Togo

Chad vs Sudan

Seychelles vs Rwanda

