Zimbabwe Warriors to play Somalia ..FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Africa Draw

The Warriors will face Somalia in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers following a draw held in Egypt on Monday.
The games will played between 2 to 10 September.
The 14 winners in the 1st round will join 26 top-ranked nations, in the second round where they will be drawn into ten groups.
Will the Warriors travel to Somalia? Somalia national football team nicknamed Ocean Stars played their previous Afcon qualifier matches in Ethiopia and Djibouti.
Draw:
Somalia vs Zimbabwe
Ethiopia vs Lesotho
Eritrea vs Namibia
Burundi vs Tanzania
Djibouti vs Eswatini
Botswana vs Malawi
Gambia vs Angola
Liberia vs Sierra Leone
Mauritius vs Mozambique
Sao Tome e Principe vs Guinea-Bissau
South Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea
Comoros Islands vs Togo
Chad vs Sudan
Seychelles vs Rwanda
