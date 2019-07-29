WATCH:Pastor Claims To Have Found Jesus Roaming The Streets…Invites Him To Church

Two Kenyan pastors who claim to have allegedly found Jesus, the redeemer as described in Christian faith have triggered a social media storm sending shock waves in the Christian community.

The yet-to-be-identified pastors reportedly invited the ‘Jesus’ to their churches and had him dressed as the biblical version of the son of God.

Photos of the Caucasian male speaking to a group of people in what appears to be a church have surfaced on the internet and questions are being asked. According to Twitter user, @Desaylor1, the yet-to-be identified Kenyan pastor had the ‘jesus’ dressed as the biblical version of Christ and had him speaking to his congregation after claiming to have found ‘Jesus’ on the streets of Kenya.

Another Twitter user, @Kennytexxxkkk shared photos of the same ‘jesus’ being introduced by a South African pastor to his members. The pastors allegedly told their congregants that ‘Jesus’ had returned and lucky for them, He landed in Africa first.

"Jesus Christ" in South Africa

