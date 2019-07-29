Suggestions that I’m corrupt are nonsense..Obert Mpofu in trouble?

Zanu-PF’s Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has scoffed at reports that he has been arrested for corruption by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The reports of Mpofu’s arrest by the anti-graft body spread like wildfire on social media, coming a few days after Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira was arrested on corruption charges and incarcerated for 21 days after the courts granted the State’s application to have her detained.

Responding to the allegations Mpofu said,

I’ve not been arrested, in fact, I’ve never spoken to anyone from ZACC in my life and they haven’t told me they’re arresting me. If they’re on their way to arrest me, then I’m waiting for them. I’ve never stolen from anyone and suggestions that I’m corrupt are nonsense; it’s rubbish. Some desperate people are trying to implicate me in these silly things. I’ve nothing to hide from anyone. I’m concentrating on my life and right now I’m in my office doing party work. All those who believe that I stole from anyone please bring the evidence.