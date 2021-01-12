Zimbabwe international and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat will be out for two months after suffering a leg injury while playing for his club.

In his last appearance for the club, his team lost 2-0 to Maritzburg United on Saturday. The star has been trending in Zimbabwe and South Africa following revelations that he paid lobola for a 24 year old Mzansi woman to be his second wife. Billiat later refuted the claims when he told Zimbabwe news reporters that he is still married to his first wife.

A statement released by Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that he suffered a cracked bone on his leg.

“Khama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for 2 months.

“We wish him a speedy recovery,” read the statement.