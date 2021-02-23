The Warriors technical staff has postponed announcement of the provisional squad scheduled for Tuesday, as they contemplate making changes to the list they drawn up.

After more than two weeks of waiting for clubs in the United Kingdom to respond to Zifa’s request for release of players for the two crunch Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, the Warriors technical team appear to be giving up the chase.

Warriors general manager Wellington Mpandare said announcement of the squad has been put on hold.

“We’re contemplating making changes to the list of the provisional squad that had been drawn up. It’s been two weeks since we sent out invitation letters and some clubs are yet to respond. We’ve been making follow-ups everyday and now it’s about time a decision is made,” said Mpandare.

“We’re putting the announcement of the squad on hold. We might be forced to announce the squad with those players from the UK hoping that something happens by March 15 or completely leave them out. This doesn’t mean that engagement and negotiations are stopping; we’re just highlighting possible options,” he said.

Due to recent measures introduced to help prevent spread of the new Covid-19 variant, the United Kingdom placed Zimbabwe and Botswana among 17 African countries in its virus’ red zone.

This means chances of having the UK-based Warriors’ contingent of midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, defenders Tendayi Darikwa, Zemura Jordan and Adam Chicksen as well as striker David Moyo flying in for the games against Botswana (away) and Zambia (home) are now slim.

The Warriors will be away to Botswana on March 22 and before coming home to host Zambia at the National Sports Stadium on March 30.

state media