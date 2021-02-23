Health Director of Epidemiology in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr. Portia Manangazira has been denied bail.

She appeared in court today, and has since further been remanded in custody.

She is facing four counts of criminal abuse of office; the first stemming from her alleged mishandling of US$800 000 and fuel issued out by her ministry for a Covid-19 awareness training programme for 800 health workers across the country.

Meanwhile, when she appeared in court, the chambers heard that she also recruited her own father and 27 other relatives to do Covid-19 awareness.

Dr Manangazira is also said to have issued 3 290 litres of diesel in fuel coupons to privately owned motor vehicles registered with the ministry.

-Zwnews