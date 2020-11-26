ZIMBABWE FINANCE Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube Thursday afternoon announced that importation of second hand vehicles older than 10 years is now controlled, after they were removed from the Open General Import Licence. One must now obtain a special permit to import a specialised vehicle for construction, mining and agriculture.

He made the policy pronouncement while delivering his 2021 budget in parliament this Thursday.

The move will affected hundreds of Zimbabwe car dealers buying and selling used Japanese and European cars that are more than 10-years-old.

Said Ncube:

“Mr Speaker Sir, about US$1.3 billion was spent on imported buses, light commercial and passenger motor vehicles from 2015 to September 2020,” said the minister. “This is despite the existence of capacity by the local motor industry to assemble the above-mentioned range of motor vehicles. “Furthermore, due to lack of effective standards and regulation, road unworthy vehicles, which, in some instances fail to meet environmental and safety standards, find their way onto the market. “In line with the NDS1, which underscores value addition, I propose to remove second-hand motor vehicles aged 10 years and above, from the date of manufacture at the time of importation, from the Open General Import Licence. “In the interim, commercial vehicles such as tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction will be exempt from this requirement.”

#2021 National Budget Presentation by Prof. Mthuli Ncube

ZWL $2.2bn to Min of Women’s Affairs

ZWL 3.4bn Min of Youth and sports

ZWL 1.4bn Min of Mines

ZWL 1.8bn Min of Tourism

ZWL 2bn Min of ICT

ZWL 30.1bn Transport

ZWL 10.7bn towards water projects nationwide

ZWL 3.9bn water and sanitation

ZWL 1.6bn Min of Energy

ZWL 1.5bn Min Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

ZWL 19.5bn for Devolution

ZWL 10.1bn Min of local govt

ZWL 2.8bn Min of National Housing

ZWL 54.7bn Min of Health & Child Care

ZWL 14.4bn Min of Higher and Tertiary Education

ZWL$ 23.8 billion for Defence

Ministry Home Affairs ZWL$ 23.6 billion

