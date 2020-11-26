The Movement for Democractic Change-Alliance’s Standing Committee has advised the Nelson Chamisa led party to fire Bulawayo provincial women’s assembly chairperson, Tendai Masotsha.

This is in connection with a leaked audio in which she alleged that the opposition party was planning to burn government buildings, during the foiled protests.

Masotsha was under probe by the party over her alleged partaking in the abduction of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu’s nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa by suspected state security agents, however, she was later found not guilty by the party’s Ad hoc Committee.

In a statement after the party’s National Standing Committee ,national spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said the party noted that her continued membership would be detrimental to the movement.

“As party of rules, the National Standing Committee resolves and recommends to the National Council that Tendai Masotcha be expelled from the MDC Alliance in accordance with the provisions of party constitution on the grounds that her conduct violates the values that govern the party and her continued membership would be detrimental to the MDC Alliance,” said Mahere.

The party disassociated itself from the leaked audio.

“The MDC Alliance unequivocally dissociates itself with utterances expressed by Tendai Masotcha in an audio recording which was circulated publicly on or about the 24th of November 2020, post our internal inquiry. The said utterances run contrary to the values, beliefs, principles and disposition of the party. As a matter of record, the alleged conversation with Hon. Jameson Timba never took place.”

Mahere said the State should probe the abduction case and make sure that the abductors are brought to book.

“The perpetrators of the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, namely state agents and ferret forces sent by Mr Mnangagwa’s regime, and all those complicit in the said abduction Including Impala Car Rental company must be expeditiously brought to book for the torture and atrocities committed against Tawanda Muchehiwa.” said Mahere.

Meanwhile, the government has been denying that its agents are behind the abductions.

In some instances, the government has alleged that the opposition is faking the abductions.

Apparently, some senior female officials from the opposition party are being tried in court for what the State calls ‘stage managing’ abductions with intention to tarnish the image of the country.

-Zwnews

