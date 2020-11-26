MDC Alliance Standing Committee has “resolved and recommended” the expulsion of Tendai Masotsha, its women’s chair for Bulawayo province for “conduct that violates the values of the party”.

Masotsha who is reportedly spying for the Ferret abduction team was exposed as a state agent when pro-democracy activists including Tawanda Muchehiwa were arrested and tortured in Bulawayo.

She denies allegations of spying for the CIO but a recent leaked audio forced her resignation after critics concluded that it proves she is working for the state.

MDC Alliance expels Tendai Masotsha over leaked audio

