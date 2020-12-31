President Emmerson Mnangagwa is taking a month long holiday so that he can enjoy the New Year with his family.

His leave will run from 1 January 2021 to the 2nd of February 2021.

It is yet to be known if the President will be going outside the country or will spent the month in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has confirmed that the President will be taking a holiday break.

Last year, the President did spend his vacation in the country.

His decision to enjoy his vacation in the country triggered a lot of talk by those who have been keenly observing the country’s dog-eat-dog politics, as it had been a common sight with the late former President Robert Mugabe who used to spend his holidays outside the country.

Some were of the thought that he was fearing that if he goes out, his deputy would topple him with a coup, after it was being rumoured that the two were fighting for the throne.

“We wish to advise the Nation that HE, President Mnangagwa will be taking his holiday break from the 1 January 2021 to the 2nd of February 2021.

“Hon VP Mohadi will be acting President from 1 January to 14 January 2021. Hon VP, Dr CGDN Chiwenga from 15 Jan to February 2021,” said the ministry.

-Zwnews