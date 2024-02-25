Zim Teen Trey Nyoni(16) on the Bench as Liverpool Face Chelsea in Carabao Cup Final at Wembley

As Chelsea gear up to challenge Liverpool for the Carabao Cup at Wembley, manager Mauricio Pochettino has opted for continuity, maintaining the same starting lineup that has shown promise in recent outings.

The Blues enter the final with a renewed sense of confidence after an impressive run of three unbeaten matches away from home, a streak they hope to capitalize on under the iconic Wembley arch as they vie for Pochettino’s inaugural trophy.

Djordje Petrovic retains his place in goal after his pivotal role in securing victory over Newcastle United in the quarter-finals, while Robert Sanchez returns from injury to take a spot on the substitutes’ bench.

Malo Gusto anchors the defense at right-back, flanked by the solid central pairing of Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill. With Reece James absent, Ben Chilwell assumes the captain’s armband on the left side of defense.

In midfield, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez provide stability, supported by the energetic Conor Gallagher, who impressed in the recent clash against Manchester City.

Cole Palmer slots into the lineup, poised to contribute from the right flank, while Raheem Sterling, the hero of the Etihad Stadium, takes up his position on the left. Spearheading the attack is Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea Starting XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell (c); Caicedo, Enzo; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

On the bench, Chelsea have Sanchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, and Nkunku ready to make an impact if called upon.

Meanwhile, Liverpool make two alterations to their lineup from their midweek victory over Luton Town, with Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson returning to the fold in place of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah. Zimbabwean starlet Trey Nyoni is on the Reds’ bench.

Nyoni is eligible to play for England, the country of his birth, or Zimbabwe through his parents.

The Zimabwean rising star has been described as a No. 8 with good balance, capable of playing with both feet and having the ability to beat his marker on either side.

Liverpool Starting XI: Kelleher, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Bradley.

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Tsimikas, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah, Nyoni.