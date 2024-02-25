Apply for licence like any other companies, gvt tells Starlink

The government through the Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has implored network service provider Starlink to apply for an operating licence just like other network providers in the country.

The call was made by POTRAZ deputy director for Economics Tariffs and Competition, Vengesai Magadzire.

Last week, a Chinese mining company was fined US$700 by a court for using Starlink Equipment in contravention of the Postal and Telecommunication Act.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said, SAN HE Mining Company in Guruve was fined by a Bindura Magistrate for contravening the Postal and Telecommunication Act, “wilfully possessing and or operating a radio station without a licence or authorization from POTRAZ.

“On the 5th of December 2023 the Police received a report from POTRAZ to the effect that the company was using Star-Link equipment.

“The Police proceeded to the mine where they recovered the Star-Link router and antenna,” read the statement.

POTRAZ is cracking down on companies illegally advertising and distributing internet services and gadgets from unlicenced Starlink.

The crackdown comes as a response to the increasing number of local businesses promoting Starlink on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, in clear violation of the law.

Zwnews