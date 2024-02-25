Videos

Musona’s Magic Video: Former Zim Warriors Winger Scores Stunning Free-Kick for Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League

Former Zimbabwe Warriors winger, Knowledge Musona, showcased his skill and precision on the field in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night, delivering a remarkable free-kick that found the back of the net.

Musona’s contribution proved vital for Al-Riyadh as they battled against relegation, securing a crucial point in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Al-Raed.

Initially, it was Karim El Berkaoui who put Al-Raed ahead with a goal in the 38th minute, appearing to set the stage for a victory. However, Musona had other plans.

In a display of his prowess, the ex-Amakhosi striker stepped up for the hosts and delivered a moment of brilliance in the 82nd minute, converting a stunning free-kick from a considerable distance to level the score.

