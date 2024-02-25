Musona’s Magic Video: Former Zim Warriors Winger Scores Stunning Free-Kick for Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League

Former Zimbabwe Warriors winger, Knowledge Musona, showcased his skill and precision on the field in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night, delivering a remarkable free-kick that found the back of the net.
Musona’s contribution proved vital for Al-Riyadh as they battled against relegation, securing a crucial point in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Al-Raed.
Initially, it was Karim El Berkaoui who put Al-Raed ahead with a goal in the 38th minute, appearing to set the stage for a victory. However, Musona had other plans.
In a display of his prowess, the ex-Amakhosi striker stepped up for the hosts and delivered a moment of brilliance in the 82nd minute, converting a stunning free-kick from a considerable distance to level the score.
As Chelsea gear up to challenge Liverpool for the Carabao Cup at Wembley, manager Mauricio… Read More
The tight-knit community of South Yorkshire is reeling from the loss of Lazarus Makono, a… Read More
Attempts by businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s agent, “Victor “, to buy Madzibaba VeShanduko, his real name… Read More
Residents of Mvurwi were left in shock by a disturbing incident involving a man caught… Read More
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident which occurred at a house… Read More
File image The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which… Read More