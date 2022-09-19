The Zimbabwean government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese investors to build a US$2.8bn battery metals park.

￼President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently oversaw the signing of a MoU with Eagle Canyon International of Hong Kong and Pacific Goal Investment, to build a lithium energy park.

The ambitious plan to the tune of at least US $2.8 billion, would sit on 30-50 square kilometres.

The park, to be located at Mapinga in Mashonaland West, would be home to lithium-salt and nickel-sulphate plants, a nickel-chromium alloy smelter, solar and energy storage plants, as well as two thermal power plants of 300MW each.

Zimbabwean lithium has attracted interest over the past year, with large Chinese firms such as Huayou Cobalt and Chengxin, plus a flurry of UK explorers, staking claims in deals worth over US $700 million combined.