Zimbabwe has recorded an increase in power generation as unit 8 kicks in which was under repairs and yet to be fully commissioned.

Units 7 & 8 are both generating 500 MW, with Units 1 & 6 producing the difference to see the country slightly stabilized in terms of energy production.

Apparently, as of today, below are the statistics: Munyati 0MW, Bulawayo 0MW, Harare 0MW, Kariba 850MW, Hwange 750MW and total 1600MW.

Zimbabwe has for long been struggling to produce enough electricity due to reduced water levels at Kariba Dam.

The other problem had been the use of antiquated equipment prone to constant breakdowns.