Zimbabwe’s foreign currency receipts for the 8 months to 31 August 2022 are 32.4% up at US$7.7 billion from US5.8 billion recorded same time last year.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says this will go a long way in stabilising the exchange rate.

Most of Zimbabwe’s foreign currency receipts come from the exporting minerals and agricultural produce, these are usually unprocessed.

Apparently, Zimbabwe has in recent times registered a rise foreign remittances.

Zwnews