President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says a number of foreign investors have expressed interest to invest in Zimbabwe.

Speaking on his arrival from New York where he attended the United Nations General Assembly, President Mnangagwa said he is happy that many investors are now buying the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra and are ready to invest in the country.

He added that a group of investors is expected in the country on the 11th of next month.

Apart from addressing the General Assembly, the President also met potential investors in various sectors and Zimbabweans based in the Diaspora.

Mnangagwa saluted 11 Presidents whom he said spoke against sanctions on Zinbabwe.

Zwnews