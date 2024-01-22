A suspected fake police officer was arrested at Harare Central Police Station after he allegedly tried to extort a fraud suspect who was being held in cells.

The daring fake cop Gabriel Chirunga tried to free the suspect, but got caught and was taken to court.

The problem of fake police officers has over the years worry the country’s law enforcement agencies.

At times the fake cops extort money from members of the public after posing as genuine police officers.

In some instances, the bogus officers would establish fake roadblocks where they would shake down motorists and demand money from them.

Zwnews