Zimbabwean woman carrying baby on back hit, killed by car in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA: A Zimbabwean woman was killed and her baby seriously injured, when they were hit by a car on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka on Saturday afternoon, Western Cape traffic authorities have confirmed.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said the pedestrian, a 34-year-old Zimbabwean woman, had gotten out of a car to cross the road to urinate.

She had been carrying the baby on her back.

The woman sustained fatal injuries and the baby was seriously hurt when the Nissan – driving in the direction on Beaufort West – hit them, he said.

