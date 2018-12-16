BREAKING News: Philip Chiyangwa loses ZIFA elections, Felton Kamambo is new President

HARARE: EX-Mhangura player Felton Kamambo was elected the new Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president on Sunday after beating the incumbent Philip Chiyangwa during the local football mother body’s elective annual general meeting in Harare.

Kamambo, an underdog heading into the polls, amassed 35 votes against Chiyangwa’s 24 which, according to the constitution, would not have been enough to secure the outright win as the margin of victory fell short of the two thirds majority.

Chiyangwa however, withdrew his candidature before a re-run was effected, paving the way for Kamambo to be declared the new Zifa president.

Kamambo’s victory brought the curtain down to Chiyangwa’s tumultuous two-year reign at the helm of Zimbabwean football since taking over from Cuthbert Dube in 2016.

The poll outcome also means Chiyangwa loses his Cosafa presidency and his role as vice-chairman of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Committee.

Meanwhile, a new vice president was also elected during the elections after the former Southern Region chairman Gift Banda beat the incumbent deputy president Omega Sibanda by 37 votes to 22.

The quartet of Sugar Chagonda, Philemon Machana, Chamu Chiwanza and Brighton Malandule claimed the four vacant positions on the Zifa board while Mlungisi Moyo and Stanley Chapeta fell by the wayside.

FINAL RESULTS:

Presidency

Kamambo 35

Chiyangwa 24

Vice Presidency

Banda 37

Sibanda 22

Executive committee

In

1. Chagonda (41)

2. Malandule (35)

3. Machana (41)

4. Chiwanza (38)

Out

1. Moyo (33)

2. Chapeta (34)

