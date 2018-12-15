South Africa or Egypt to host Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2019 tournament

CAIRO: The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations(Afcon Football Tournament) will be hosted by either Egypt or South Africa, the Confederation of African Football(CAF) confirmed on Saturday.

Formal applications have been received from the Egyptian and South African football associations to host the AFCON 2019.

The international consulting firm Roland Berger will now review the two bids and seek additional materials and conduct inspection visits where required.

A CAF Extraordinary Executive Committee Meeting will take place in Dakar, Senegal on 9th January 2019 to agree on the new AFCON 2019 Host Nation. An announcement to confirm the hosting country will be made by CAF after that meeting.

agencies