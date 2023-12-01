The dissolution of a marriage in Mutare took a contentious turn when Eddington Machingauta, who had paid a total of US$4,240 towards lobola and groceries, found his marriage in turmoil. Despite paying a substantial amount, the marriage faced obstacles as Patricia Chantelle Madenga’s parents demanded additional funds beyond the US$3,690 and US$550 worth of groceries already contributed.

Months later, the relationship soured, leading Madenga to opt out of the marriage. Machingauta attempted negotiations with his in-laws for restitution or the return of his wife, but his efforts were in vain. Seeking resolution, he took the matter to court.

However, Magistrate Ms Priscilla Gumbo dismissed Machingauta’s claim for a lobola refund, questioning the timing of his request and suggesting it raised doubts about the sincerity of his intentions. Ms Gumbo ruled that Machingauta was not entitled to a refund as the marriage was never dissolved, highlighting the absence of a divorce token ‘gupuro’. Consequently, the court determined that the couple was only in a state of separation.