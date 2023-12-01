ZIMSEC Director Lazarus Nembaware announced to State media last week that the 2023 Grade Seven Examination results will be unveiled today, Friday, at midday.

In a statement, he said:

“The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council is set to release the 2023 Grade Seven Examination results to the nation on Friday, 1 December 2023, at 12 noon. We extend an invitation to the press conference, which will take place at the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Headquarters in Mount Pleasant.”

ZIMSEC online Results Portal Link

When results become available they will be accessible via the following Zimsec results portal