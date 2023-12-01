President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has today issued Statutory Instrument 235 of 2023, under Proclamation 10 of 2023, ordering new elections on 3 February 2024.

The by-elections are for the constituencies of Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

Vacancies in these six constituencies occurred after the recall of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament, who according to self styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu ceased to be members of the party, under which they were elected on 23/24 August 2023.

The nomination courts for the six by-elections shall sit on 18 December 2023.

Recently, Tshabangu recalled 13 more CCC MPs and five senators before a High Court interdict blocking further expulsions of elected opposition members.

Tshabangu whom the CCC has called an impostor working hand in hand with the ZANU PF said the axed councillors had ceased to be members of the opposition, a reason he has cited in all his “recall” letters.

In a letter addressed to office of Kwekwe City Town Clerk dated 13 November, the acting Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe wrote:

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) stating that the following councillors have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party.”

The letter further stated that the recalls are in terms of section 278 (1) of the country’s constitution, “as read with Section (1) (k), the above-mentioned wards are now vacant.

“In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies.”

