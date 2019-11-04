Zim man killed, dumped into well, few hrs after returning from SA

Mystery surrounds the death of a middle-aged Norton man whose body was retrieved from a well at his family home in Katanga’s Ward 7, Norton on Saturday.

According to some sources, 27-year-old Norbert Jongwe (Jnr) only returned from a long sojourn to South Africa on Friday and he did not last 24 hours in Zimbabwe.

It is said that his father, Norbert Jongwe, 62, known in the locality as Mzambiya, was in the process of fetching water from his well for his small in-house poultry project, when he noticed that the tin was unable to scoop any water.

He decided to peep inside the well and caught the horrific sight at the bottom.