Chimbozvizunza video: Singer Dereck Mpofu, Bev Sibanda spark controversy

Zimbabwe Jazz singer Dereck Mpofu has set tounges wagging with his latest video offering for the song Chimbozvizunza after he decided to engage the services of raunchy dancer Bev Sibanda.

In the video, which also features musician Baba Harare, Bev is seen doing her se_xually charged dances.

In response to some of the criticism on social media, where the video has been circulating, Mpofu hit back at his critics, saying the song was a dance track for club consumption and should be seen in that context.