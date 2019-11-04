Man lured out of his bedroom, killed by 4 assailants

A Buhera man was lured out of his bedroom by 4 men who then attacked him and killed him on the spot.

Muchemi Chinembiri was sleeping when people started shouting berejena outside his home and he went out to investigate only to be assaulted and be killed.

Manicaland Police Province Spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the Incident:

Chinembiri decided to go out to investigate but was grabbed and dragged out from his bedroom door by four men who struck him all over the body with unknown objects.

His wife tried to call for help but was ordered to remain silent and stay in the bedroom

The reason why Chinembiri was killed is still unknown. The incident happened in Kwenda Village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera Manicaland.