SOUTH AFRICA: A Zimbabwean national has been arrested and taken to court after brutally murdering 6 of his close family members. The man hacked his wife, his three children and two step-children in a murder case that has sent shivers down the spine of many on both sides of the Limpopo.

Nowa Makula (32) was arrested last week and detectives believe that the Zimbabwean was trying to flee the country.

Makula was the boyfriend of the mother and father of three of the children who were hacked to death with an axe, including a six-month-old baby.

According to court papers Makula killed his South African live in girlfriend Nomzamo Mhlanti (42) and her five kids Azakhiwe (10), Ibanathi (8), Wineka (5), Thoko (5) and Luphumlo (6 months) with an axe while they were sleeping in their shack on Tuesday, 24 November.

If found guilty the Zimbabwean faces a lengthy prison sentence for axing his family.

The five were found dead at the scene by the deceased’s 16-year-old child.

While making his first appearance in the dock on Monday, Makula opted for a Legal Aid attorney and requested a Shona language interpreter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Luxolo Tyali: “The man accused of hacking six family members to death appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court today. The matter was postponed to Monday, 7 December for a formal bail application.”