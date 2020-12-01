A bomb scare has been reported at the parliament building on Tuesday morning.

This was revealed by the chairperson of the public accounts committee, Tendai Biti who said, a silver box was left dumped at the building.

Details of what was in the box could not be established at the time of writing.

Said Biti: We have just finished a Public Accounts Committee at Parliament. Regrettably there is a bomb scare at same. “

He continued saying

“There is a strange silver box left outside the pavement in Kwame Nkurumah Avenue .

“We pray for safety and peace…The right to life is sacrosanct, added Biti.

zimeye

