A bomb scare has been reported at the parliament building on Tuesday morning.
This was revealed by the chairperson of the public accounts committee, Tendai Biti who said, a silver box was left dumped at the building.
Details of what was in the box could not be established at the time of writing.
Said Biti: We have just finished a Public Accounts Committee at Parliament. Regrettably there is a bomb scare at same. “
He continued saying
“There is a strange silver box left outside the pavement in Kwame Nkurumah Avenue .
“We pray for safety and peace…The right to life is sacrosanct, added Biti.
zimeye
10748800cookie-checkLATEST TODAY: Bomb Scare at Zimbabwe Parliament, Harare CBD