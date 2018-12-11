UK: Zimbabwean woman(27) was murdered in her Leicester home..Latest Report

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean woman, Lorraine Gugu Mbulawa Sanchez (27) who was suspected of having killed her Caribbean husband Jesus Sanchez (31) before committing suicide has been cleared of the heinous crime.

A post-mortem report has revealed that Lorraine herself was actually strangled to death.

The same report shows that her husband was found hanging in the couple’s house.

The hearings, presided over by assistant coroner for Leicester and South Leicestershire, Dr Christina Swann, heard Lorraine, who was born in Zimbabwe, was found face down on a bed.

Jesus was found hanging on an upstairs landing and the post mortem examination, conducted by Dr Michael Biggs, on Wednesday, November 28 gave the provisional cause of his death as hanging, pending further toxicology and histology reports.

Church statement

In a statement posted on its Facebook site, St Matthews Seventh Day Adventist Church said it is “deeply saddened by the loss of one of our members, Jesus (Robert) Matos Sanchez and his wife Lorraine Matos Sanchez (nee Mbulawa).

“Their passing has caused shock, hurt and grief to all of us who knew them.

“We as a church will continue to provide support and prayers for all of those affected at this time.

“We continue to place the respective families before God during their time of grief, who alone can bring peace and healing.”