CHIWENGA blasts Matemadanda over 52 years Presidential age limit

Harare church leader and cousin to Zimbabwe vice president Chiwenga, Apostle Talent Chiwenga, has attacked War Veterans secretary-general Victor Matemadanda over his proposals to have the Constitution amended so that the presidential age limit is raised to 52 years from the current 40 years.

This is seen as an attempt to disqualify opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from participating in the next two elections in order to give Mnangagwa an easy ride.

Though Matemadanda claims that the move was motivated by a desire to have only mature candidates, party insiders suggest that the real reason is the popularity and threats that Chamisa poses to Zanu PF

Speaking on the issue, apostle Chiwenga accused Matemadanda of having ulterior motives for making the proposal.

He says the intentions are evil and not for the good of the nation.