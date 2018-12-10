Chief Justice Malaba yet to publicise July 30 presidential election judgement?

Self Exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has taken a dig at Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice Luke Malaba for delaying the release of the full judgement of the alleged disputed July 30 harmonised elections.

Prof Moyo said the delay in the judgement raises eyebrows especially three months after the announcement of the landmark ruling.

He questioned the authenticity of the judgement on his social media account early in the morning yesterday.

“When Chief Justice Malaba controversially declared Mnangagwa as the winner of the disputed 30 July poll on 24 August, he promised a “fully dressed judgment in due course”. Where is the judgment?

“It’s delay delays actions like the appeal to ACHPR!”

Meanwhile, social media users jumped in with some labelling the Chief Justice, “thief justice”.

“I had High respects for Justice Luke Malaba but after this judgement!! Umm I now agree he is the ‘Thief’ Justice of Zimbabwe!”

“These are the important issues The Opposition need to be piling pressure on..like @BitiTendai said..Zanu needs to be tackled by its horns..otherwise hapana ..I have a feeling that it won’t be a walk in the park for that commission of inquiry report to come out,” fumed one user.