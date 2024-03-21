Zim, Kenya square off in 13th African Games semis

Zimbabwe and Kenya will battle it out for a spot in the final at the 13th African Games in Ghana this afternoon.

Zimbabwe eased into the semi-finals at the 13th African Games after a dashing unbroken opening partnership of 91 in 16 overs between Rodney Mupfudza and Tadiwanashe Marumani carried them to a 10-wicket victory over Nigeria in their third match at the continental multi-sport event in Accra on Wednesday.

Nigeria won the toss and batted, but never looked like making a big score. Takudzwa Chataira removed both openers, and in the eighth over the fourth wicket fell at 44.

In effect it was five wickets down, as the number three batter, Isaac Danladi, retired hurt for 15 and did not return.

The only stand after that was 20 for the sixth wicket, by the captain Sylvester Okpe (12) and Vincent Adewoje (19 not out). Nigeria were dismissed for 88 in the 18th over, Owen Muzondo bowling well to take three middle-order wickets for only 11 runs.

There were two wickets each for Chataira, Trevor Gwandu and Tashinga Musekiwa.

This left Zimbabwe a comparatively easy task, first tackled by the opening batters Mupfudza and Marumani.

Marumani sped away right from the start, but once Mupfudza had taken stock he also played fluently and was not too far behind until Marumani hit the winning four.

Marumani’s final score was 47 off 44 balls, with six fours, while Mupfudza made 39 off 54, three boundaries included – they had four overs to spare at the end.

All the Nigerian bowlers went for at least five runs an over.