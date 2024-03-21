Tazvi Mhaka ‘Chief Jose’ Explains Wicknell Chaivayo Wife Photo Story, Denies Affair Rumours

Businessman Tazvi Mhaka, popularly known as Chief Jose, has spoken out after a photo was leaked on social media, suggesting an extramarital affair with his friend Wicknell Chivayo’s wife, Sonja Madzikanda.

The viral image, shared by social media users insinuated an illicit relationship between the two couples.

Addressing the allegations head-on, Chief Jose expressed his disappointment at the baseless rumors, emphasizing their detrimental impact on families and reputations.

He vehemently denied the accusations of an affair with his best friend’s wife and dismissed claims regarding the paternity of Chivayo’s children, citing DNA tests confirming their true parentage.

Chief Jose lamented the lengths to which some individuals would go for social media attention, condemning the dissemination of hurtful lies that tear families apart.

Asserting his stance as a private individual who does not engage in social media drama, Chief Jose condemned cyber attacks aimed at garnering likes and attention online.

He speculated that those tarnishing his reputation were likely targeting Chivayo, highlighting the collateral damage caused by such unfounded accusations.

As Chief Jose addresses the allegations with transparency and clarity, he underscores the importance of integrity and truth in the face of online misinformation and character assassination.

Chief Jose provided the original photo, taken with his wife years ago in their home, to debunk the false narrative. He clarified that at the time of the photo, Sonja was likely still in school. He said the manipulated family photo circulating on social media is a creation of haters who are using the fake story to target Chivayo.

See original photo below: