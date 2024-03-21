Chamisa voices grave concern over environmental degradation across Zimbabwe

Popular politician Nelson Chamisa has expressed grave concern over widespread environmental degradation and deforestation in Zimbabwe.

Taking it to his X handle, Chamisa called for a united effort towards a green revoIution for a better future.

“Threat to the environment… Recently, I witnessed the alarming extent of environmental degradation and deforestation as I drove past Boterekwa.

“This left me deeply CONCERNED. I am aware that sadly, this scenario isn’t unique to this area alone; it’s a widespread issue across our beloved Zimbabwe.

“Our nation, once adorned with lush greenery even in the arid regions.

“With the looming threat of climate change, it’s imperative that we unite efforts to restore, preserve, and improve our natural environment, not just for ourselves but for the generations to come.

“We must usher in a green revolution to realize a Green Zimbabwe #ForEveryone #EnvironmentalConservation #ClimateAction,” he said.

Apparently, Zimbabwe is facing a serious environmental threat.

According to Wikipedia, the rate of deforestation in Zimbabwe is one of the highest globally – directly affecting ecosystems, biodiversity, and livelihoods.

In 2010, Zimbabwe had 1.06Mha of tree cover, extending over 2.7% of its land area. In 2021, it lost 9.05kha of tree cover, equivalent to 3.82Mt of Carbon emissions.

Zwnews