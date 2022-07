Zimbabwean journalist Laiton Mkandawire has died.

According to colleagues, he died this morning at a Zambian hospital.

Meanwhile, Mkandawire’s body is now coming to Kariba and at time of publishing it had already crossed the Chirundu Border into Zimbabwe.

Mkandawire’s body will be deposited at Kariba District Hospital for post-moterm.

Meanwhile further burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Zwnews