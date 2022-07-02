The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- in Murereka is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 01/07/22 at Village 29, Two Tree Farm in Chinhoyi.

The victim, Hazvinei Chareka (31) died on the spot after she was hit with a log and stabbed with a knife on the shoulder by the suspect, Simbarashe Menyuka.

The victim had approached the suspect and told him to stop dating her 14-year-old daughter.

The police say the suspect is currently on the run.

On another matter, police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on 01/07/22 at around 2330 hours along Mutare Road in Msasa where one person died.

An unidentified driver of a BMW 3 series, ADY 7194 ran over a motorcyclist (45) after hitting the motorbike from behind.

The vehicle was found abandoned near the accident scene.

Zwnews