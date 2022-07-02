President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has granted state assisted burial for the late Vice Chairperson of the Movement for Democratic Change-T (cum Alliance,) Giles Mutseyekwa.

He died on 27 June 2022.

Announcing his death MDC Alliance party secretary for information and publicity Witness Dube said:

“It is with a deep sense of shock and loss that the MDC-T wishes to inform the nation of the passing on of two of its founding members of the party, retired major Giles Mutsekwa and Senator Mildred Dube in the morning of today (yesterday), 27th of June 2022.

“A former co-Home Affairs minister in the inclusive government, retired major Mutsekwa was currently our deputy national chairperson.

“He leaves behind a very rich legacy of fighting for the completion of the democratisation struggle.

“He served as a Member of Parliament and served the party from its formation up to his final resting hour.”

He was co-Minister of Home Affairs during the government of national unity.

Zwnews