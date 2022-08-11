Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava says Zimbabwe is ready to receive back its citizens who have lived in South Africa under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).

“Our two governments must work closely in the implementation of this decision. We are ready to receive our nationals back home…,” he says.

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit will expire at the end of this year.

“Its expiry is naturally causing much anxiety to the holders of this permit,” Shava said in his opening remarks while co-chairing the mid-term review of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) with SA’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

A lot of Zimbabweans left the country in the turn of the millennium in search for greener pastures.

And SA is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who are living and working there.

However, some of them skipped the borders into the neighboring country illegally.

Zwnews