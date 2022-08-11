Citizens Coalition for Change vice president Tendai Biti who is observing elections in Kenya says the battle has finally been decided.

“Bar the official announcement Kenya is done & dusted. After DRC, Malawi, Zambia and Kenya, Zimbabwe is next.

“It has been a great learning experience. We have seen how a people despite their huge differences can come together & build a nation with institutions that work,” he says.

Meanwhile, according to latest updates from Kenya, Raila Odinga who is CCC president Nelson Chamisa’s friend is leading in the presidential polls.

However, vote counting is still continuing. Zimbabweans are following the Kenyan elections with keen interest.

