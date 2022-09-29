Outstanding female editors from Zimbabwe, including Zimbabwe Independent newspaper editor Faith Zaba, Lebanese editor Diana Moukalled and Philippines editor Regina “Ging” Reyes have won the 2022 Wan-Ifra Women in News Editorial Leadership Award.

“This award is a message to young women in the media and those who have the beautiful dream of joining this amazing profession; they too can sit at the table.

“Through sheer hard work, perseverance and determination, glass ceilings can be shattered,” she says.

She implored young female journalists not to give up.

“My message to the young women journalists is to never give up. You are worthy and, yes, you can. I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious global recognition.”

The Women in News Editorial Leadership Award is a career achievement award that recognises an exemplary contribution of an Editor to her newsroom – and under her leadership the contribution of her newspaper – to society.

The Women in News Editorial Leadership Award is awarded to three outstanding woman editors, representing Africa, the Arab Region and Southeast Asia, who are first amongst their peers in inspiring and paving the way forward for the next generation of leaders.

Zwnews