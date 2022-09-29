Mabvazuva Clinic in Epworth still closed five months after being officially opened By President Emmerson Mnangagwa, despite his promise to deliver what is needed in 2 weeks.

Apparently, at that time Mnangagwa was mocked for officially opening an empty hall.

Addressing community health workers at Mabvazuva clinic Mnangagwa asked the sister in charge to write to the Minister of Health requesting all equipment required at the clinic.

He promised delivery of the equipment within 2 weeks.

Meanwhile, area MP Makari Zarelah requested for well planned houses,

schools, electricity and tapped water from government through the President.

She said this is what the MP’s job all about; representing the people and advocating for their needs.

