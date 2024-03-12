Zim hosts, chairs 9th ordinary meeting of African Diamond Producers Association Council of Ministers

Image-InfoMinZw

The Government of Zimbabwe is hosting the 9th Ordinary meeting of the African Diamond Producers Association Council of Ministers (ADPA) at Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls from 12-14 March 2024.

Zimbabwe is the Chair of the ADPA, represented by minister Zhemu Soda, for 2023 and 2024.

How does the ADPA’s executive structure work?

The ADPA has 18 member countries of which 11 are permanent members and seven are observers.

The executive is drawn from permanent member countries.

The executive secretariat reports to the ADPA’s Council of Ministers, which is made up of mining ministers from member countries.

The council’s president serves for one year. At the moment, the office is held by the Angolan minister but when the ADPA council holds its second annual meeting this year in South Africa, the South African minister will take over.

Zwnews