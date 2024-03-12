Categories: Zim Latest

Police officers arrested for receiving bribe in ‘court chambers’

Two female police officers have landed themselves in hot soup after receiving a bribe in the court building.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the development in a statement.

Zwnews

12th March 2024

