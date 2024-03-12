ZIFA unveils Mapeza as new Warriors coach

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appointed Platinum Football Club gaffer Norman Mapeza as interim coach for the Zimbabwe national football team the (Warriors).
He will be in charge of the team in the four-nation tournament to take place in Malawi from March 18-26 also featuring the hosts, Kenya and Zambia.
Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi.
The country’s Football mother body confirmed the development in a social media post:
“ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi.
“The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Norman Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles.
“He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men’s senior national team.
“Norman Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi.”
Zwnews
The volume of tobacco exported in January and February 2024 was 56,5 million kilogrammes, indicating… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More
KADUNA, Nigeria – Nigerian soldiers were on Monday hunting for armed kidnappers who seized nearly… Read More
Former Vice-President Phelekhezela Mphoko, who is being charged with criminal abuse of office, had his… Read More
On Wednesday, the police detained a 3 year-old toddler at Ruda Police Station in Honde… Read More
The Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town has sent a team to the scene of an… Read More