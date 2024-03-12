ZIFA unveils Mapeza as new Warriors coach

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appointed Platinum Football Club gaffer Norman Mapeza as interim coach for the Zimbabwe national football team the (Warriors).

He will be in charge of the team in the four-nation tournament to take place in Malawi from March 18-26 also featuring the hosts, Kenya and Zambia.

Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi.

The country’s Football mother body confirmed the development in a social media post:

“ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi.

“The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Norman Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles.

“He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men’s senior national team.

“Norman Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi.”

