BREAKING: Churchill student commits suicide at same spot where Pastor Dambaza killed himself..PICTURES

An 18-year-old Churchill Boys High School student committed suicide at Julius Nyerere Parkade, the same place where top Harare clergyman Pastor Bishop Dambaza killed himself last month.

The boy jumped from 3rd floor and died on the spot.

It is yet to be established why the 18-year-old student from Churchill High School jumped to his death from the third floor of the Julius Nyerere Parkade. Bishop Dambaza, on the other hand, jumped from the 4th floor of the same parkade.