Man who killed Teees Boss for bedding wife divorces

A Harare man who allegedly murdered his wife’s lover two years ago has filed for divorce from his wife.

Tapfumaneyi Allan Muwande of Greendale is alleged to have beaten Harare Tees founder Tinashe Chiweshe to death after he caught him enjoying some quality time with his estranged wife Vimbisai Faith Muwande (nee Katsaura). Allan and Faith were separated at that time.

A furious Muwande is said to have assaulted both Faith and Tinashe in a fit of rage. Tinashe, who suffered a deep cut at the back of his head died hours later after being admitted at the Intensive Care Unit at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Muwande has since filed for divorce at the High Court citing irreconcilable differences in his marriage. In his court papers, Muwande said,

Plaintiff (Allan Tapfumanei Muwande) and defendant (Vimbisai Faith Mawande) were married to each other under the Marriages Act at Goromonzi on 13 April 2013 and the marriage still subsists. The relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship that the parties have lost love and affection for each other and the plaintiff and defendant have irreconcilable differences that are not compatible with a normal marriage. There are no minor children in this marriage.

The matter has been set down for hearing next week.

Muwande has been out on bail since the killing and the case is yet to be concluded two years later.

agencies