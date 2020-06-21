Zimbabwe Health Minister Obadiah Moyo who is in trouble with authorities over Covid-19 procurement is now being alleged to have awarded a tender to known terrorists.

Minister oObadiah Moyo was arrested on Friday night over the Covid-19 tender scam is facing three charges of criminal abuse of office. According to the state he caused a tender to be awarded to a company called Papi Pharma LLC whose director Klodian Allabjeu is linked to a “terrorist group” known as Gulen Movement.

Part of the court papers read,

Count One (1)

1 The accused, Dr. Obadiah Moyo is a male adult residing at number 7 Cannock Road, Mt Pleasant, Harare. He Is the Minister of Health and Child Care, situated at Kaguvi Building, Harare.

2. The complainant is the State.

3. Sometime in March 2019, the accused was approached by Dilesh Nguwaya, a Country Representative for Papi Pharma LLC, who presented a letter of interest to supply medicines and medical sundries under a US$15 million loan facility. Under normal circumstances, mail for the Minister’s Office is supposed to be submitted through the Office of the Secretary for Heath and Child Care who in turn directs the mail to the Minister of Health and Child Care.

4. After receiving the letter from Papi Pharma LLC, the accused called the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Rtd Major General Dr. G. Gwinji and told him to process the paperwork and award the tender to Papi Pharma LLC under a direct purchase.

5. On 20 March 2019, Rtd Major General Dr. G. Gwinji wrote a letter to Treasury requesting that due diligence be undertaken on Papi Pharma LLC before it is contracted for business by the Government of Zimbabwe.

6. The accused, using his position and influence, verbally directed Rtd Major General Dr. G. Gwinj1 to engage Papi Pharma LLC before a response on due digerce was received from Treasury.

7. On 25 March 2019, Rtd Major General Dr. G. Gwinji received response from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, George Guvamatanga to be furnished with comparative international prices for the various outlined in the schedule by Papi Pharma LLC.

8. Resultantly, Rtd Major General Dr. G. Gwinji directed NatPharm, through Nancy Sifeku who is the General Manager, which engaged Papi Pharma proceed with the procurement process.

9. On 29 May 2019, NatPharm then used a direct purchase method anawardetl tender number NAT DP 11/19 to Papi Pharma LLC before due diligence was concluded.

10. On 14 June 2019, an adverse report was received from the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador J. Manzou indicating that the company and its Director, Kiodian Allajbeu were linked to a terrorist group known as Gulen Movement.